Wigan scored five unanswered tries as they staged a dramatic comeback to beat Warrington 30-16 in the UK Super League grand final in Manchester on Saturday.

Trailing by 14 points just before halftime, Darrel Goulding, Michael McLllorum, Josh Charnley, Blake Green and Pat Richards crossed as the Warriors became the first team since St Helens in 2006 to complete a memorable double following their Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley in August.

Warrington had opened up a commanding lead thanks to a three-try blitz midway through the first-half.

Wigan stirred into life just before the break and proved unstoppable in the second 40 minutes as they claimed the title and extended Warrington's long wait for another league crown into a 59th year.

"It's an absolute fairytale," winger Richards, who was playing his final game for Wigan before returning to Australia, told Sky Sports.

"It wasn't the best of starts but credit to our boys, we stuck in there."

Warrington had looked on course to end their title drought when Joel Monaghan, Simon Grix and Ben Westwood stunned Wigan in the first half.

But Goulding's try, two minutes before the break, cut the deficit to 10 and gave Wigan, seeking a second Super League title in four years, some much needed belief.

When McLllorum burrowed over next to the posts from dummy half the gap was down to just four points and Wigan's stirring comeback reached fever pitch when Super League's top try scorer Charnley gathered a clever chip through from Goulding to record his 43rd try of the season.

Charnley could have inflicted further misery on Warrington moments later but he failed to collect a Tomkins pass with the try line at his mercy.

It mattered little however as Blake Green stretched the lead to eight and Richards completed the comeback by converting his own try with the clock ticking down.

Warrington were willing to the end but Wigan's class came through as they sent Richards and the New Zealand Warriors-bound Sam Tomkins to Australia's NRL competition as winners

"It's unbelievable. Greatest game of my life," Tomkins said.

"Desire and belief was the key. We're a really tight group, we knew if we stuck to our game plan, we could do it."

For Warrington, the defeat was their second successive in the Super League grand final after last year's loss to Leeds.

"Pretty devastating," Warrington captain Adrian Morley said told Sky Sports. "I thought we were outstanding in the first half but that try just before halftime probably gave them something. Credit to them."

