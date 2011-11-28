The 2013 rugby league World Cup will be staged at venues in England, Wales, Ireland and France, the Rugby Football League (RFL) said on Monday.

England and Wales had already been picked as tournament hosts with Monday's announcement outlining the 18 venues which will stage games, including Avignon and Perpignan in France and Limerick in Ireland.

"We believe the inclusion of Limerick, Avignon and Perpignan will continue the international development of the game and ensure the 2013 Rugby League World Cup is the most successful in the competition's history," tournament director Nigel Wood said in a statement.

(Writing by Sonia Oxley in Manchester; Editing by Mark Meadows)