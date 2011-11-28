Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
The 2013 rugby league World Cup will be staged at venues in England, Wales, Ireland and France, the Rugby Football League (RFL) said on Monday.
England and Wales had already been picked as tournament hosts with Monday's announcement outlining the 18 venues which will stage games, including Avignon and Perpignan in France and Limerick in Ireland.
"We believe the inclusion of Limerick, Avignon and Perpignan will continue the international development of the game and ensure the 2013 Rugby League World Cup is the most successful in the competition's history," tournament director Nigel Wood said in a statement.
(Writing by Sonia Oxley in Manchester; Editing by Mark Meadows)
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
CARDIFF Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Fabrizio Zanotti completed a brilliant final round with a birdie-eagle finish to claim a one-shot victory at the Maybank Championship on Sunday as the Paraguayan stormed to his second European Tour title.