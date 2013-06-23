British and Irish Lions' Brian O'Driscoll (C) is tackled by Australia Wallabies' Adam Ashley-Cooper (L) and James Horwill during their rugby union test match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane June 22, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

BRISBANE Australia captain James Horwill has been cleared of stamping during his side's loss to the British and Irish Lions in the first test in Brisbane, the Australian Rugby Union said.

The 28-year-old lock was cited for allegedly stamping or trampling on Lions counterpart Alun Wyn Jones early in the match at Lang Park on Saturday.

"After hearing all the evidence I could not find that when James Horwill's right foot came into glancing contact with Alun Wyn Jones' face, that he Horwill was acting recklessly," judicial officer Nigel Hampton said in a statement after the hearing in Melbourne on Sunday.

"I found that I could not reject as being implausible or improbable Horwill's explanation that as he was driving forward with his right leg raised he was spun off balance through the impact of Lions players entering the ruck from the opposite side.

"In an endeavour to regain his balance Horwill brought his right leg to the ground unknowing that Alun Wyn Jones' head was in that area, due to having his sight impeded by the presence of Michael Hooper and Tom Croft who were beneath him and over the top of Alun Wyn Jones."

The decision means Horwill will be free to play the second test in Melbourne on Saturday, a match his side must win to keep the three-match series alive.

Wyn Jones required stitches in his eye following the match, Lions coach Warren Gatland said in a news conference earlier on Sunday.

"The feeling from us is that it needed to be referred to the citing commission to have a look and for him to make a decision.

"For me, I played in the days when rucking was allowed and I've still got a few scars that bear the witness of some decent ruckings that I had. But the head was sacrosanct and you stayed away from that."

The Lions held on to win the game 23-21 after the Wallabies' replacement fullback Kurtley Beale missed two late penalties, the second on the stroke of fulltime that could have won the game for the hosts.

The Lions face the Melbourne Rebels in their final midweek clash of the tour on Tuesday.

