MELBOURNE Australia coach Robbie Deans has given James O'Connor another chance at flyhalf and promoted Kurtley Beale to starting fullback for the Wallabies' must-win second test against the British and Irish Lions in Melbourne on Saturday.

O'Connor struggled in the pivotal position during the Wallabies' 23-21 loss in the first test in Brisbane, but will have a chance to make amends for the match at Docklands Stadium.

Beale, who started on the bench last week and missed two late shots on goal that could have handed the Wallabies victory, slots into fullback in place of the injured Berrick Barnes.

Christian Leali'ifano, who was knocked out cold in the first minute at Lang Park, was cleared of concussion and will retain the inside centre position, while Joe Tomane will start on the left wing in place of the injured Digby Ioane.

Adam Ashley-Cooper was also cleared to play after a shoulder injury at Lang Park and lines up at outside centre.

Australia: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Israel Folau, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Christian Leali'ifano, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-James O'Connor, 9-Will Genia, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Ben Mowen, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Kane Douglas, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Benn Robinson

Replacements: 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-James Slipper, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Liam Gill, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Rob Horne, 23-Jesse Mogg

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)