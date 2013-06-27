Australia's James O'Connor reacts during their friendly rugby international test match against Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

MELBOURNE Australia coach Robbie Deans admonished backs James O'Connor and Kurtley Beale for being out late four days before Saturday's clash with the British and Irish Lions but stopped short of dropping them for the must-win second test at Docklands Stadium.

The Wallabies backs were photographed at a fast food restaurant at nearly 4:00 am local time on Wednesday after joining a function with Melbourne Rebels team mates following the midweek tour match against the Lions.

Although the pair were not seen drinking, and the Australian Rugby Union cleared them of breaking team protocols, Deans made his displeasure clear with the lapse in discipline ahead of the crunch match.

"Obviously that's not an ideal hour," Deans told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday. "We've had a conversation for sure. It's not obviously best practice in terms of sleeping habits.

"Suffice it to say, it wasn't a comfortable conversation."

O'Connor struggled at flyhalf during the Wallabies' bruising 23-21 loss in the first test in Brisbane as a clutch of backline team mates succumbed to injury, but retains the position in a rejigged Wallabies backline.

Beale, who started on the bench last week and missed two late shots on goal that could have given the Wallabies victory, was already under scrutiny after missing months of rugby to deal with alcohol-related issues.

With the series on the line, he has been promoted to starting fullback in place of the injured Berrick Barnes.

ACT Brumbies back Joe Tomane lines up at the left wing for just his second test a year after making his debut against Scotland.

Tomane takes the place of the injured Digby Ioane, who provided another unwelcome distraction to the Wallabies camp when a court issued a warrant for his arrest on Monday after he missed a court appearance to face an assault charge.

BETTER NEWS

In better news for the Wallabies, Christian Leali'ifano was cleared to play and retains his starting position at inside centre after being knocked out cold in the first minute at Lang Park in the briefest of test debuts.

Rugged veteran Adam Ashley-Cooper was also cleared to play after a shoulder injury in the first test and lines up at outside centre.

Israel Folau, who scored two scintillating tries in a brilliant test debut last week, retains his place on the other wing in a backline still potent despite the injuries.

Deans kept faith with the forward pack that outmuscled the Lions in two late scrums and won Beale the final penalty kick that he ultimately missed when he slipped over.

Prop Ben Alexander celebrates his 50th test cap, while Michael Hooper retains his place at openside flanker, despite media speculation that 110-cap veteran George Smith might pressure him for the starting jersey.

The 32-year-old Smith, drafted into Wallabies camp this week after recovering from a knee injury, was left out of the match-day 23 altogether, with Liam Gill keeping the reserve flanker position.

"This is his first full week of training, he'll be considered next week," Deans said of Smith. "He's well in advance of the prognosis ... but we've also got to be realistic in terms of re-entering (him)."

Rob Horne has taken a spot on the bench in the absence of injured centre Pat McCabe, along with the uncapped but highly-rated fullback Jesse Mogg, who had a strong performance in the Brumbies' win over the Lions in Canberra last week.

Deans, who could see an end to his tenure as Wallabies coach if Australia fails to win the series, was sanguine about the challenge at the Docklands Stadium.

"It was fast and it was furious last week and I think it'll be the same again. It'll be a ripper," he said.

Australia: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Israel Folau, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Christian Leali'ifano, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-James O'Connor, 9-Will Genia, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Ben Mowen, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Kane Douglas, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Benn Robinson

Replacements: 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-James Slipper, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Liam Gill, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Rob Horne, 23-Jesse Mogg

(Additional writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)