Nadal breezes into Acapulco final
(The Sports Xchange) - Rafael Nadal continues to show no rust in his first tournament since losing the Australian Open final earlier this year.
Italy skipper Sergio Parisse and Springbok centre Jaque Fourie were among the first five players named by the Barbarians to face the British and Irish Lions in Hong Kong before this year's tour of Australia.
Number eight Parisse's international team mate Martin Castrogiovanni, a prop, was also named along with Samoan scrum-half Kahn Fotuali'i and France back-rower Imanol Harinordoquy.
Fourie scored a late try for South Africa in the second test defeat of the Lions in Pretoria in 2009 to help secure the series for the hosts.
The Barbarians, who will be coached by three-times Lions tourist Dai Young, will play England at Twickenham on May 26 before departing for the Lions encounter in Hong Kong on June 1.
"This year's summer tour is a very important one for our club," said team manager Derek Quinnell.
"It is a great honour to play the Lions as well as England and we are very conscious of the need to invite the strongest possible squad to do justice to two great fixtures."
The Lions will play three matches against the Wallabies in June and July in their quest to win a first test series since 1997.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)
March 4 Fabio Capello was always confident his fellow Italian Antonio Conte would be a success as Chelsea manager. Ahead of the Premier League leaders’ trip to West Ham United on Monday, the former England manager says Conte showed signs during his coaching career in Italy that suggested he was capable of winning the English title.
Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is currently enjoying the best form of his career but the Nigerian admits he needs to take more of his goal-scoring opportunities after he was rewarded with a two-year contract extension earlier this week.