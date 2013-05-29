WELLINGTON Italy captain Sergio Parisse said he wanted to give the British and Irish Lions an early taste of pressure after being named to lead the Barbarians side in Saturday's encounter in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The inspirational number eight will lead the iconic invitational side which has been stacked with internationals, headlined by the likes of former All Blacks winger Joe Rokocoko and flyhalf Nick Evans.

Coach Dai Young, three times a Lions tourist and a series winner in Australia in 1989 and South Africa in 1997, has selected Italy prop Martin Castrogiovanni in the front row along with Wales loosehead Paul James.

Former Lions utility back James Hook, who had held out a slim hope that he might make the party for the tour of Australia, was named on the Barbarians bench.

Former England centre Mike Tindall, who missed the 2005 Lions tour to New Zealand because of injury, is also on the bench, while former Wallabies lock Dean Mumm will be out to strike an early blow or two for Australia.

"I played two years ago for the Baa-baas and it is a big honour to be back again," Parisse told reporters in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

"For any player, especially from Italy, it is a great opportunity and I know we have enough talent and skill among this group of players to put the Lions under pressure."

Saracens hooker Schalk Brits was also named to play Warren Gatland's side, four years after he missed an opportunity to play the Lions in his native South Africa.

"The year I joined Sarries in 2009 was the year that the Lions toured South Africa so hopefully now I'll have that chance to play against them," he told his club's website, before adding he hoped to be facing club colleagues Mako Vunipola and Matt Stevens in the front row on Saturday.

"Hopefully they'll give me an easy ride but, let's be honest, I don't think that will happen!"

The Barbarians, who traditionally name an uncapped player, have named three for the match at Hong Kong Stadium with Ulster's Jared Payne at fullback behind centre Elliot Daly and his Wasps team mate Sam Jones at openside flanker.

Young did not include Hong Kong's Rowan Varty in his 23-man match day squad after he played in the Barbarians 40-12 loss to England at Twickenham last Saturday.

Barbarians: 15-Jared Payne (Ulster), 14-Joe Rokocoko (Bayonne and New Zealand), 13-Elliot Daly (London Wasps), 12-Casey Laulala (Munster and New Zealand), 11-Takudzwa Ngwenya (Biarritz and USA), 10-Nick Evans (Harlequins and New Zealand), 9-Dimitri Yachvili (Biarritz and France), 8-Sergio Parisse (Stade Francais and Italy), 7-Sam Jones (London Wasps), 6-Samu Manoa (Northampton and USA), 5-Dean Mumm (Exeter Chiefs and Australia), 4-Marco Wentzel (London Wasps and South Africa), 3-Martin Castrogiovanni (Leicester and Italy), 2-Schalk Brits (Saracens and South Africa), 1-Paul James (Bath and Wales).

Replacements: 16-Duncan Jones (Ospreys and Wales), 17-Leonardo Ghiraldini (Treviso and Italy), 18-Jim Hamilton (Gloucester and Scotland), 19-Imanol Harinordoquy (Biarritz and France), 20-Andrea Lo Cicero (Racing Metro and Italy), 21-Kahn Fotuali'i (Ospreys and Samoa), 22-James Hook (Perpignan and Wales), 23-Mike Tindall (Gloucester and England).

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)