Barbarians coach Dai Young named the following team on Wednesday to play the British and Irish Lions in Hong Kong on Saturday.

15-Jared Payne (Ulster), 14-Joe Rokocoko (Bayonne and New Zealand), 13-Elliot Daly (London Wasps), 12-Casey Laulala (Munster and New Zealand), 11-Takudzwa Ngwenya (Biarritz and U.S.), 10-Nick Evans (Harlequins and New Zealand), 9-Dimitri Yachvili (Biarritz and France), *8-Sergio Parisse (Stade Francais and Italy), 7-Sam Jones (London Wasps), 6-Samu Manoa (Northampton and U.S.), 5-Dean Mumm (Exeter Chiefs and Australia), 4-Marco Wentzel (London Wasps and South Africa), 3-Martin Castrogiovanni (Leicester and Italy), 2-Schalk Brits (Saracens and South Africa), 1-Paul James (Bath and Wales).

Replacements: Duncan Jones (Ospreys and Wales), Leonardo Ghiraldini (Treviso and Italy), Jim Hamilton (Gloucester and Scotland), Imanol Harinordoquy (Biarritz and France), Andrea Lo Cicero (Racing Metro and Italy), Kahn Fotuali'i (Ospreys and Samoa), James Hook (Perpignan and Wales), Mike Tindall (Gloucester and England).

* Denotes captain

