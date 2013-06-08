British and Irish Lions' Tommy Bowe (L) evades the tackle of Queensland Reds' Quade Cooper, as Ed Quirk (top) looks on, during their rugby union game at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

BRISBANE Irish winger Tommy Bowe's Lions tour is over after he broke a bone in his right hand during the 22-12 win over the Queensland Reds at Lang Park on Saturday, coach Warren Gatland said.

Bowe, a versatile back who played all three tests in the 2009 tour to South Africa, had been the brightest of the Lions backs early in a tight contest before leaving the field and being replaced by compatriot Jonny Sexton soon after halftime.

He is the third British and Irish Lions player ruled out of the tour in recent days after props Cian Healy and Gethin Jenkins.

"It doesn't look too good for Tommy at the moment, the doctor's said he's broken a bone in his hand and it needs an operation," Gatland told a news conference, adding that no decision had been made on a replacement.

"He's a huge loss for us, the experience that he brings, the ability to be able to play right wing, left wing, centre, fullback. He is a big loss for us."

There was better news about England centre Manu Tuilagi, who left the field early in the match.

"He's fine," said Gatland. "He just got a bit of stinger, a dead arm, and he lost a bit of feeling in his arm but he said it's coming back."

The loss of Bowe comes after props Healy and Jenkins were ruled out of the tour over the previous 24 hours with ankle and calf injuries respectively.

Alex Corbisiero arrived from England's tour of South America on Saturday to link up with the Lions squad as cover at prop and will be joined by Ryan Grant, who was on tour with Scotland in South Africa.

Gatland, fresh from watching a dominant performance by his pack against the Reds, said the loss of the two props would not weaken his squad.

"If you look at the guys who are coming out, they are quality players. If you look at Corbisiero, if he hadn't been injured in the Six Nations, he would have been in the mix and Ryan Grant's had an excellent season as well.

"I really feel for Gethin and Cian but we've got some real quality coming in and if we do make a replacement for Tommy, that'll be quality as well."

(Editing by Josh Reich)