BRISBANE British and Irish Lions winger Tommy Bowe will be available for the second test against Australia after having surgery to fix a broken bone in his hand, coach Warren Gatland said on Saturday.

Bowe sat out the Lions' opening 23-21 test victory on Saturday after suffering the injury in a warm-up match against the Queensland Reds this month.

The Irishman was initially expected to miss the rest of the Lions tour but has made a swift recovery.

"Tommy Bowe is fit and available, he trained today and did contact," Gatland told reporters.

England centre Manu Tuilagi will be available for Tuesday's tour match against the Melbourne Rebels.

"Manu will be available for Tuesday. Having firepower come back and more options is hopefully going to be good for the next two weeks," Gatland added.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; writing by Toby Davis in London; editing by Ed Osmond)