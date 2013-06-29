British and Irish Lions players applaud as Australia Wallabies captain James Horwill (front, C) leads his team off the field after their rugby union test match at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Australia Wallabies captain James Horwill reacts as teammate Sekope Kepu (R) celebrates with him winning their rugby union test match against the British and Irish Lions at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne June 29, 2013. Australia beat the British and Irish Lions 16-15. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE Australia captain James Horwill and his British and Irish Lions counterpart Sam Warburton each led from the front in an enthralling second test in which the Wallabies levelled the series with a heart-stopping 16-15 victory on Saturday.

Both skippers may have to watch next week's decider in Sydney from the sidelines, however, with Horwill to face a hearing for a stamping charge and Warburton under an injury cloud after limping off due to a hamstring injury in the second half.

Both were pivotal to their teams' fortunes in a ferocious contest with only a solitary try, a match described by Horwill as "not the prettiest" and played out in front of a record crowd of more than 56,000 at Docklands Stadium.

Flanker Warburton threw himself into the breakdown like a man possessed, denying the Wallabies quick ball, forcing turnovers and blunting the hosts' formidable attack in an inspirational effort.

But using his body as a battering ram eventually took a big toll and the 24-year-old Welshman was assisted off the field by trainers with 14 minutes left on the clock and his team leading 15-9.

Although the incessant roaring of the packed crowd under the stadium's closed roof added to a sense of chaos on the field, the shift in momentum was palpable as the Wallabies' regathered for a last push.

"I thought he was brilliant at the breakdown, particularly that first half. We've had a number of turnovers and I think that was the difference in the two sides," Lions coach Warren Gatland told reporters.

"It was a big loss when Sam has come off because we had to reshuffle, because I think Dan Lydiate's run himself into the ground and if Sam had stayed on I think we would have taken Dan off and brought Tom Croft on there.

"It's just unfortunate he's picked up that injury towards the end which has perhaps changed the momentum of the game in those final minutes."

Following the loss of former captain and lock Paul O'Connell to a broken arm during the week, Warburton's departure deprived the tourists of important leadership.

The hosts duly lifted, winning a penalty with nine minutes to play but Horwill waved away a chance to kick for points, and threw down the gauntlet to the Lions' forwards.

The call for a scrum proved an inspired decision, throwing the pressure back on the Lions, and their line was finally breached when flyhalf James O'Connor found a hole for Adam Ashley-Cooper to burst through for his try.

"We just knew what we had to do," Horwill said of the scrum, which Australia coach Robbie Deans said he had been "screaming for" from the box.

"We had to get over the spot, we were obviously down by six and we'd struggled to build pressure throughout the game.

"I felt that we had to build pressure and I felt that that was the time to take that opportunity and try to put pressure on them down there because we hadn't had a lot of ball down there inside their 22 to make them defend."

Inside centre Christian Lealiifano duly slotted the conversion to put the Wallabies up by a point with three minutes to play and the hosts held their breath as Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny took a final kick from the halfway line after the siren that fell short.

Horwill on Sunday was cleared of the stamping charge brought against him from the first test defeat to the Lions at Lang Park, where he was cited after the game for making contact with lock Alun-Wyn Jones's head.

The International Rugby Board controversially re-opened the case on Thursday.

Monday's appeal, slammed by the Australian Rugby Union, has been branded a "kangaroo court" by local media who allege the IRB has already decided Horwill's guilt.

"I'm hoping not to think about that (appeal)," Horwill said. "I'll cross that bridge when I come to it, if I come to it.

"I know it means a lot to everyone in our group to pull on this gold jersey and every time we represent the people that have worn it before us ... that's something that's very important to our group."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)