BRISBANE Quade Cooper is not going to let thoughts of making the Wallabies squad distract him from the job in hand when he captains the Queensland Reds against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday, he said on Friday.

The New Zealand-born flyhalf, who was left out of the initial Australia squad for the Lions series, was named as captain for the first time since his schooldays for the match at Lang Park in the absence of James Horwill and Will Genia.

Australia coach Robbie Deans has made it clear that Saturday's clash is a final audition for Cooper before he adds six additional players to his squad for the test series next Tuesday.

Cooper, who was Australia's starting flyhalf until he injured his knee at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, said he would be putting his best foot forward against the tourists but would not be dwelling on the Wallabies selection.

"We've got a big game tomorrow night," he told a news conference.

"We're going to be running out in front of a full house and if you are thinking about other things, that means you think this game is not important.

"It wouldn't be doing the game or the jumper justice if you were thinking about other things you can't control."

Deans has blamed Cooper's absence from the squad on his defensive frailty and lack of egression in attack but many in Australia believe he was not picked because of comments he made last year about the Wallabies camp being "toxic".

Regardless of the truth of the matter, Cooper said while he would like to be part of the Wallabies squad, he was not going to let it rule his life.

"You never go out there not to make a team. You put out your best performances and if you are chosen, you are chosen," he said

"I just keep trying to improve as a player. If things happen with me doing that then so be it, but if not, it's not like I'm not going to be a happy person and enjoy my life. I'm very privileged to live the life that I live.

"I've got a great family... I live in a great country, got a great coach, great team mates around me and I've got the opportunity to play the Lions tomorrow.

"There's nothing to be sad about, so I'm just going to continue to be happy."

COOPER PRAISED

Lions attack coach Rob Howley said facing a rare talent like Cooper would be a good test for his side's defence, not least because he expects them to come up against him again in the three tests against Australia.

"He's a hugely talented player and when you have talented players who are innovative on the ball, intuitive, they create a lot of problems for defensive lines, so we expect to see him again, probably in a couple of weeks time," the Welshman said.

Reds coach Ewen McKenzie was careful not to level direct criticism at Deans, who he hopes to succeed as Wallabies coach when the New Zealander's contract runs out at the end of the year.

The former test prop was fulsome in his praise of Cooper, however, and said the captaincy was richly deserved.

"He's always taken ownership of the gameplan and we've got a very specific task in hand and I can't think of a better guy to run it for us," McKenzie told a news conference.

"I get the chance to pick Quade every week and have done so for the last four years now. He's rewarded me with a very successful period ... and it's been a great journey.

"I can't speak highly enough about him and the way he contributes to the way we want to play. I'm a big fan of Quade"

Cooper said he was particularly looking forward to playing against opposite captain Sam Warburton, who will make his Lions debut at openside flanker on Saturday.

"He's a fine player," he said. "Being a five-eighth playing against him, he's always popping up where you don't want him to pop up."

(Editing by John O'Brien)