SYDNEY One-cap Wallaby Beau Robinson could face the British and Irish Lions twice in four days later this month after being named in the Combined New South Wales-Queensland Country matchday squad to play the tourists in Newcastle.

The hefty blond-haired flanker, who won his single test cap in a defeat to Samoa in 2011, is likely to feature for the Queensland Reds against the Lions on June 8 before the Country fixture at Hunter Stadium on June 11.

"Just got the call to say I'm in the Country team to play Lions in Newy... Couple of big weeks ahead! Very exciting times ahead," the 26-year-old tweeted.

Alice Springs-born Robinson, who qualifies for the team because he once played in the New South Wales country city of Dubbo, was one of 10 Super Rugby players included in the 23-man squad.

Coach Cam Blades said for most of the team, this would their only chance to play such a high-profile match.

"It's a great opportunity for the guys who are still actively playing in the bush and for those born in the country or have a playing history in the country, whatever playing level they're at," Blades said.

"We have plenty of guys in the squad at amateur level who will get the once in a rugby lifetime chance to pit themselves against professionals that are all hardened rugby players.

"It'll be a massive occasion and a massive challenge."

The Lions open their tour against the Barbarians in Hong Kong on Saturday before moving on to Perth, where they face the Western Force on Wednesday.

Country squad: Nathan Trist, Dale Ah-Wong, Lewie Catt, Tom Cox, Alex Gibbon, Ben Greentree, Tereta-Junior Siakisini, Angus Roberts, Adam McCormack, Michael Snowden, Jarrad Butler, Tim Davidson, Trent Dyer, Beau Robinson, Phoenix Battye, Blake Enever, Richard Stanford, Rikki Abraham, Dylan Evans, Haydn Hirsimaki, Tim Metcher, Tom Kearney, Josh Mann-Rae.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)