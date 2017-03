LONDON Ireland prop Tom Court has been called up for the British and Irish Lions squad following a calf injury to Alex Corbisiero in Saturday's 23-21 win over Australia in the first test

A Lions statement on Sunday said Court was currently in his home town of Brisbane following Ireland's tour of North America.

Lock Paul O'Connell is being treated for an arm injury sustained during Saturday's match.

