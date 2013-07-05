British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones (C) runs with team mates during the Captain's Run training session in Sydney July 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

British and Irish Lions player George North (C) stretches next to team mate Richard Hibbard (R) during the Captain's Run training session in Sydney July 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

British and Irish Lions supporters wear their team's jersey as they walk along a street in central Sydney July 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY The British and Irish Lions will be fuelled by past disappointments - some going back more than a decade, some as recent as this week - when they bid to end their quest for a first test series win since 1997 on Saturday.

The tourists have not won a series on their last three tours and some, like former All Blacks coach Graham Henry, believe another failure on their 125th anniversary trip to Australia could fatally damage the brand.

After winning the opener in Brisbane, the Lions had a chance to clinch the series in Melbourne last week only to lose out to the Wallabies by a single point after leading for all but a few minutes of the match.

Welsh hooker Richard Hibbard is no spring chicken but he was only 13 when the Lions last triumphed and he laid out plainly on Friday exactly what victory in Saturday's decisive third test would mean.

"We know what's at stake, we know what we can do, we can go in the history books, there's a big focus on the game. We want to play with smiles on our faces and get the series win," he said.

"Last week were gutted to lose that, we were devastated actually, and it's not often you get a second chance to do something.

"The boys really want to do this and carve our names in history."

While Hibbard is on his first Lions tour, winger Tommy Bowe is on his second having played four years ago in South Africa, where the Lions lost the second test and the series to a last-minute kick.

The Irishman clearly remembers the disappointment of that defeat but it is the determination to make good last week's loss that is spurring him on more.

"There's a huge amount of emotion in the squad at the moment, we realise it's 16 years since we last won a series," he said.

"Everyone was hoping to finish it off with a 2-0 win, the disappointment of losing to a try in the last six minutes was heartbreaking. We're going to leave everything out on the pitch tomorrow."

ACHIEVE SOMETHING

The wounds of Brian O'Driscoll's most recent disappointment are the freshest after the centre was dropped for the first time in his international career on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old has played the last four Lions series but failed to win any and his desire to put that right has not dimmed because he was omitted from the side.

"He trained with the team yesterday and spoke again about what it meant to him, everyone knows the disappointment he has for not being involved," said his Irish team mate Bowe.

"For him to be rallying round the team, to really want us to win the series, I think that's a huge motivation for us to go out and do the job for him as well.

"It would be very easy for him to go off tour now and go off on the lash or whatever but he was there training, he was up first thing this morning.

"He wants us to win it for the Lions most of all, he's bitterly disappointed but most of all he wants to win this series."

Forwards coach Graham Rowntree first toured with the Lions in 1997 but failed to get a game. He was on the ill-fated tour of 2005 to New Zealand and a coach in the 2009 series in South Africa.

The 42-year-old former prop said the hordes of Lions fans filling the Sydney streets this week would drive the team on, but there was no real need for extra motivation.

"Fuelled by four year ago, eight year ago, 12 years ago - it's 16 years since we did something like this. That fuels us." he said.

Asked whether he was fed up with finishing up on the losing side, he nodded emphatically.

"I want to achieve something," he added, almost in a whisper.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)