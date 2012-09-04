LONDON As a wide-eyed youngster in New Zealand, Warren Gatland could not believe the touring British and Irish Lions managed to beat the All Blacks in 1971.

Now, more than 40 years later, Gatland has the opportunity to create his own memorable achievement when he leads the Lions on their 2013 tour to Australia.

Gatland's appointment on Tuesday as Lions head coach, a promotion from his assistant role under Ian McGeechan in South Africa in 2009, came as no surprise given his exploits as Wales coach, which include two grand slams (2008 and 2012) and a semi-final appearance at last year's World Cup.

The decision would have been finalised four months ago but for a freak accident in which Gatland fractured both his heels while on holiday in his native New Zealand.

"I only really started walking in the last three or four weeks but I'm getting better every day and hopefully in the next month or so I'll be 100 percent," he told reporters at Tuesday's news conference in London.

Gatland's challenge is to lead the Lions to their first test series triumph since South Africa in 1997.

ENORMOUS PRIDE

He knows what it is like to stand with, and against, the Lions.

A proud Waikato man, Gatland led his province to a 38-10 win over the Lions during the 1993 New Zealand tour. That experience, combined with his coaching role in 2009, showed him the significance of the team that combines the best of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

"They put on their own national jerseys and they wear those jerseys with an enormous amount of pride," Gatland said of the players.

"When they put their Lions jersey on they can see it's another step up, it's the ultimate for a player, it's an ultimate for a coach to be involved in a Lions tour.

"It's not until you've been a part of it that you actually recognise and respect what it means."

They first captured Gatland's imagination, however, as an eight- or nine-year-old in Hamilton.

"As a young boy I can only tell you that the Lions winning in New Zealand in 1971 ... the All Blacks aren't supposed to get beaten in a series at home," he said.

"There is definitely history that goes with the Lions, and it's important we go and be successful."

Gatland has been seconded to the Lions for the next 10 months, though he will take charge of Wales for the tests against Australia and New Zealand in November and December.

He hopes to have his coaching team in place by then so they can begin picking a touring squad for the nine-game Australian trip.

IMPARTIAL JUDGEMENT

Previous Lions teams have been accused of lacking balance between the four nations, and Gatland said it was important all players felt they had a fair chance of selection.

"Particularly during the Six Nations, I need to show people the impartiality I'm going to bring to this role," he said.

The tour begins with a match against the Barbarians in Hong Kong on June 1, a week after the final of the English Premiership and the same day as the French Top 14 title decider.

Gatland is planning to travel to France on Wednesday to speak to eligible players, mindful there could be a clash of commitments.

He said: "In 2009 Nathan Hines left Perpignan before a (club) final because the Lions meant so much to him.

"As a management board and coaching staff, we will have to discuss (club commitments) because preparation is so tight."

Making sure the Lions are as prepared as possible will be the biggest challenge, especially for the tests in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney against the Robbie Deans-coached Wallabies.

"I think it is important everyone in the squad gets an opportunity to start in the first two or three games of the tour if they want to put themselves in the frame to get selected for the first test," Gatland said.

HENRY EXPERIENCE

Gatland becomes the second foreign-born coach to lead the Lions, after compatriot Graham Henry in 2001.

That tour, also to Australia, ended in defeat and acrimony, but Gatland said it would be prudent to speak to the World Cup winner to discuss his experience.

Having coached with distinction in Ireland, England and now Wales, Lions tour manager Andy Irvine said Gatland had earned his "badge of honour" and there was no hesitation appointing a New Zealander to the role.

"I think it is pretty plain for everyone to see that he is an exceptional coach, he's extremely well respected by the players, so I think there is absolutely no doubt that we are delighted with our choice," Irvine said.

(Editing by Stephen Wood)