PERTH British and Irish Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny looks a certain starter for the first test against Australia after slotting all 11 kicks against the Western Force on Wednesday in a display the Welshman described as his best ever.

The diminutive fullback converted all nine tries and added two penalties from a variety of angles as the Lions dismantled the Force 69-17 in Perth.

"I'll take that, pretty pleased how it went," Halfpenny told reporters. "That is up there with the best I have kicked really. I have had games with 100 percent but not as many as that.

"You sort of get in a groove and look at the ball...picture it going over in your head and that's how it went tonight."

The 24-year-old Wales international went on the last Lions' tour of South Africa but played in only one match against the Cheetahs with injury forcing a late arrival and early exit.

Ireland's Rob Kearney wore the 15 jersey against the Springboks in 2009 but the Irishman is yet to appear so far this time around because of a hamstring injury, making Halfpenny a hot favourite to start against the Wallabies on June 22.

He also faces competition from Scotland's Stuart Hogg for a start in the first test against the Wallabies on June 22 in Brisbane but that little taste of action four years ago has made the Swansea-born back hungry for more.

"Ever since I was on that plane back from South Africa, I have been dreaming of this moment of putting on a Lions jersey again and I had the opportunity to do that tonight and it was pretty special and I was pleased with how things went," he said.

"But there were still things that I need to improve on."

What those things might be, though, are not clear.

Accomplished under the high ball, with a lengthy kick and deceptively quick, the slight Welshman said he thrives under the pressure of kicking goals in test matches.

"I love every second of it," he replied when asked if he found goal-kicking a lonely existence. "I always loved goal-kicking as a kid and try to work hard at it and you watch the likes of Neil Jenkins, Jonny Wilkinson, Dan Carter and you want to be like them."

Halfpenny said he owed a lot to former Welsh flyhalf Jenkins, who was deadly accurate with the boot the last time the Lions won a series in 1997 against South Africa.

Although Jenkins lacked the all-round skill of his young prodigy, his right boot ensured he started at fullback against the Springboks and he kicked five penalties in the second test to hand the series to the tourists.

Jenkins is now kicking coach with Wales and the Lions and his knowledge has helped Halfpenny immensely.

"I can't think of a better guy to have bring on the tee for me and alongside me in games and training," Halfpenny said.

"He is a legend of the game and was world top points scorer at one point and his record speaks for itself. I feel pretty lucky to have Jenks around helping my goal-kicking he has helped me hugely."

Halfpenny has racked up 61 points against the Wallabies playing for Wales but has never tasted victory in seven matches. If he can replicate his Perth kicking display in the tests a first win is highly likely.

