PERTH Irish loosehead prop Cian Healy faces an early exit from the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia after he was cited for biting an opponent on Wednesday and stretchered off the field with suspected ankle ligament damage.

Healy will face a disciplinary hearing in Brisbane on Thursday evening after he was accused of biting by Western Force scrumhalf Brett Sheehan in the first half of the Lions' 69-17 victory.

His miserable evening came to a premature end after 35 minutes when he screamed in agony after his left leg was twisted in a tackle. He received treatment on the field for several minutes and clasped his hands over his face as he was taken from the field.

"It's not broken but they think it's ligament damage so we will have to wait 24, 48 hours and see what happens from that," Lions coach Warren Gatland told reporters. "He went for an X-ray and it wasn't broken, that's all I know at this stage, so just assume its ligament damage."

In a statement later, the Rugby Football Union said England prop Alex Corbisiero would leave the tour of Argentina and join the Lions as cover for Healy while the Irishman's injury was assessed.

"We're delighted for Alex," said England head coach Stuart Lancaster. "It's very pleasing for him after he missed the Six Nations through injury and he goes with our full support and blessing."

Gatland said Welsh loosehead Gethin Jenkins would start for the Lions on Saturday against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

Mako Vunipola came off the bench to replace Healy on Wednesday and the New Zealand-born Englishman crossed for a second half try in an impressive display.

The match was stopped for several minutes while the television match official looked for any foul play after Sheehan complained to referee Glen Jackson that he had been bitten.

"Don't know if it was an accident or on purpose but unfortunately he's injured now so we'll see," Sheehan told Fox TV in a pitchside interview at halftime.

Sheehan did not speak to the media after the match as he was giving a statement to the citing officer and neither Gatland or Force coach Michael Foley were able to shed any light on the incident.

"Think the citing guys have had a look at it but didn't see anything," Gatland said with Foley adding he thought the issue had been dealt with by the referee and left on the field.

Healy missed one game of the Six Nations championship this year when he was found guilty of stamping on England's Dan Cole, who packed down with him in the scrum against the Force on Wednesday.

