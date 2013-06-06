British and Irish Lions player Cian Healy lies in the ground after an injury against the Western Force during their rugby union match in Perth June 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE Irish loosehead prop Cian Healy's disciplinary hearing to answer a charge of 'biting' an opponent during the British and Irish Lions' match against Western Force has been delayed until Friday.

Healy was originally scheduled to face the hearing in Brisbane on Thursday after he was accused of biting by Force scrumhalf Brett Sheehan in the first half of the Lions' 69-17 victory in Perth the previous evening.

The hearing had been pushed back to 9:00 a.m. local time (2300 GMT) and the venue changed to Brisbane's Hilton Hotel, the Australian Rugby Union said in a statement.

Sheehan complained to the referee that he had been bitten by Healy and the match was stopped for several minutes while the television match official looked for foul play.

Healy was later taken off the field by stretcher with suspected ankle ligament damage after his left leg was twisted in a tackle.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)