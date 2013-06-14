British and Irish Lions player Jamie Heaslip lies in the ground after an injury against the Western Force during their rugby union match in Perth June 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Michael Cheika's coaching style at Leinster was not to every player's liking, but his "hard nut" approach will ensure the New South Wales Waratahs are fired up for their tour clash against the British and Irish Lions, said back-rower Jamie Heaslip.

Heaslip experienced Cheika's uncompromising ways firsthand at Leinster and tasted success under the Australian coach who guided the Irish club to their maiden Heineken Cup in 2009.

Cheika, who also took Leinster to the then Celtic League title in 2007/08 in his five-year tenure, quickly instilled a more professional attitude at the club with the players bearing the brunt of his hard-nosed pursuit of success, Heaslip said.

"He always also kept you under the pump. He demanded the best from players," Heaslip, who captained Ireland during the Six Nations, told reporters.

"Sometimes the ways he went about that was good for some players, but harder for others to take.

"He was a hard nut, some would say a madman at times.

"He was a fiery character but I had a lot of time for Cheiks.

"I was really blessed because he was a back-row player and I was just lucky because he would kind of see the game as I would see it."

Following a less successful stint with Stade Francais in France's top 14, Cheika replaced Michael Foley as coach of the Waratahs in the offseason with the Sydney-based team at a low ebb after finishing 11th in the 15-team Super Rugby competition.

Linking up with former Leinster deputy Alan Gaffney, Cheika has been unable to bring about a dramatic change in the Waratahs' fortunes in his first season and the team are almost certain to miss the playoffs.

However, they have already doubled last year's total of four wins with one match left to play before the playoffs, shedding the 'brittle' tag that dogged them last season.

They play the Lions at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday shorn of eight test-capped players who are at a training camp with the Australia squad in Queensland, and with another clutch of internationally-experienced players ruled out with injury.

The second-string players thrown to the Lions are unlikely to be daunted by the challenge under Cheika's watch, Heaslip added.

"Knowing Cheiks, he's definitely sticking it to the guys who are there and motivating them, that this is their chance because those guys aren't around," he said.

"I wouldn't put it past him if the pads they're hitting all week were red, or they put red jerseys on the opposition.

"He's really, really passionate about his rugby and he wants people to go 100 percent flat out, like he does.

"He doesn't like people holding back. He doesn't like people hiding."

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)