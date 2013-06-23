Australia's James Horwill takes a high ball during their rugby union test match against the British and Irish Lions at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane June 22, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

BRISBANE Australia captain James Horwill has been cited for stamping during the loss to the British and Irish Lions in the first test and will face a judiciary hearing on Sunday, the Australian Rugby Union said.

The 28-year-old lock was cited for allegedly stamping or trampling on Lions counterpart Alun Wyn Jones in the third minute of the match at Lang Park on Saturday.

"The medical team had a look at him (Wyn Jones) at halftime and put a couple of stitches in his eye at fulltime," Lions coach Gatland told a news conference on Sunday.

"The feeling from us is that it needed to be referred to the citing commission to have a look and for him to make a decision.

"For me, I played in the days when rucking was allowed and I've still got a few scars that bear the witness of some decent ruckings that I had. But the head was sacrosanct and you stayed away from that."

Horwill will appear before the hearing in Melbourne later on Sunday, where both teams headed to prepare for the second test next week.

Australia coach Robbie Deans hoped that his lock's reputation would be taken into consideration and that he would be free to play in the remaining two matches.

"It would be very tough on him if he's denied that opportunity," Deans told reporters in Melbourne.

"He's a bloke who, anyone knows James Horwill understands, not a bad bone in his body. So hopefully that'll hold him in good stead for the process."

The Lions held on to win the game 23-21 after the Wallabies' replacement fullback Kurtley Beale missed two late penalties, the second on the stroke of fulltime that could have won the game for the hosts.

Having pushed the first effort wide, Beale cruelly slipped as he attempted a lengthy effort that came up short.

"Worst moment of my career? Probably not, no," Beale said on Sunday.

"I was just grateful for the opportunity to be able to play out in front of a fantastic crowd, full of passionate rugby fans. Probably one of the best feelings of my career.

"But you know, it was just a simple error. Misjudgement and you know, I've got an opportunity to be able to turn that around this weekend and practice makes perfect."

The Lions also face the Melbourne Rebels in their final midweek clash of the tour on Tuesday.

