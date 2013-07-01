Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
Australia captain James Horwill's hearing on a stamping charge which means he could miss the third and deciding rugby test against the British Lions has been adjourned, Sky Sports reported on Monday.
Horwill was cleared of stamping on Lions' lock Alun Wyn Jones during the first test by a judicial officer but the International Rugby Board (IRB) appealed against the verdict.
The teams are tied 1-1 before the third test in Sydney on Saturday.
(Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.