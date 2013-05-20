Wales' head coach Warren Gatland before the international rugby union match against New Zealand at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

MAYNOOTH, Ireland Warren Gatland called Australia's selection for next month's series predictable, but just as predictable was the barrage of questions the British and Irish Lions coach faced on Monday over Heineken Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson.

Newly crowned European player of the year Wilkinson, who turned down the chance to tour with the Lions to focus on his club side Toulon, was flawless yet again in the French team's 16-15 win over Clermont Auvergne on Saturday.

Gatland, who contacted the former England number 10 to offer him a place in the squad last month, said he had not spoken to him since and that position had not changed no matter how many ways reporters found to ask him the question.

"How do I say no a different way," an agitated Gatland told a news conference after being asked repeatedly if Wilkinson could yet find himself on a plane Down Under next month.

"He's a good player, yeah but we've had that conversation about Jonny... I don't think anything's changed since the conversation we had the last time. If we picked up an injury on tour, then maybe there's a conversation (to be had)."

Just over two weeks after Gatland picked his squad for the three-test series, Australia coach Robbie Deans named Israel Folau and two other uncapped players in his preliminary squad of 25 on Sunday, but had no place for flyhalf Quade Cooper.

Deans will add six more players to the group on June 11 meaning Cooper, the former first-choice flyhalf, with whom the coach fell out with last year, could yet find himself in the squad, something Gatland fully expects to happen.

"I thought it was predictable," the Kiwi said of a squad shorn of the likes of Kurtley Beale, Tatafu Polota Nau, George Smith and David Pocock through illness or injury.

"There's going to be six players added so I think they're just assessing his (Cooper's) form and I presume he's going to be added later on. I don't pick the Australian squad, I don't take a lot from what's going on with the politics down there."

The Lions are spending their last week before departure in the five-star Carton House hotel on the outskirts of Dublin, the vast grounds where the Irish rugby team regularly train and Real Madrid called home on a recent pre-season tour.

Gatland said his squad, without a number of players still on duty with Leinster, Ulster, Northampton and Leicester until this weekend's cup finals, had gelled quickly between a training camp in Cardiff last week and the secluded surroundings of Carton this week.

He was also lucky enough to list Stewart Hogg's hay-fever among his list of major ailments with Brian O'Driscoll expected to recover from a back injury to play for Leinster in Saturday's RaboDirect Pro 12 final before joining the squad.

The only main injury concern is fellow Leinsterman Sean O'Brien. The all-action flanker bruised a bone in his knee in Friday's Amlin Challenge Cup victory but should be available to Gatland and his team in a couple of weeks.

"We've been quite lucky at the moment, we haven't picked up too many injuries and fingers crossed for the two finals this week that guys can turn up on Sunday and fly out on Monday," he said.

