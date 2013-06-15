SYDNEY Former Wales winger Shane Williams has received a shock call-up to join the British and Irish Lions and will play in their sixth tour match against the ACT Brumbies on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old, who retired from international rugby at the end of 2011 and toured with the Lions in 2005 and 2009, was travelling to Australia to do media work and will leave the squad on Wednesday after the match.

England winger Christian Wade, who made his test debut in last weekend's win over Argentina, and centre Brad Barritt were called up as injury replacements overnight and both also go straight into the side for the match in Canberra.

England centre Billy Twelvetrees, also a late-call up to cover a heavy injury list to the Lions midfielders, makes his Lions debut against the Brumbies.

Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Christian Wade, 13-Brad Barritt, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Shane Williams, 10-Stuart Hogg, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Sean O'Brien, 5-Richie Gray, 4-Ian Evans, 3-Matt Stevens, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Ryan Grant.

Replacements: 16-Richard Hibbard, 17-Alex Corbisiero, 18-Dan Cole, 19-Geoff Parling, 20-Dan Lydiate, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Simon Zebo.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)