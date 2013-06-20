British and Irish Lions leave the field after losing their trial match against the ACT Brumbies at Canberra stadium June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Taylor

BRISBANE Flanker Sam Warburton will captain a British and Irish Lions team containing eight Welshmen in the first test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Coach Warren Gatland named a side containing few surprises, barring perhaps the choice of England prop Alex Corbisiero over fellow Englishman Mako Vunipola, and said last week's 47-17 win over New South Wales Waratahs had been key to his selection.

"I think a lot of players were rewarded for their performance against the Waratahs last Saturday," the New Zealander told a news conference on Thursday.

"Obviously George North had to have a fitness test, once we knew he was fit, it all slotted together."

North, who had been struggling with a hamstring strain, will line up on one wing with his Wales team mate Alex Cuthbert on the other.

Despite the rash of injuries to the backline, only Irish winger Tommy Bowe, Welsh centre Jamie Roberts and England midfield back Manu Tuilagi were unavailable for selection.

"Hopefully they will be available for next week," said Gatland, looking ahead to the second test in Melbourne on June 29.

The absence of Roberts, another player struggling with a hamstring injury, means Jonathan Davies pairs up with Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll in the centres.

The back row was an area which, before the tour, many thought would be dominated by Welshmen but England blindside Tom Croft and Irish number eight Jamie Heaslip have played their way into the side to join skipper and openside Warburton.

"Happy days," a grinning Warburton said of being handed the test start.

"It was awesome, it's what you dream about when you are a kid. The boys not involved have been very supportive and they know that they still have a chance of playing tests."

The experienced pairing of Alun Wyn Jones and Paul O'Connell will make up the second row after impressive performances against the Waratahs.

Englishman Tom Youngs's selection over Richard Hibbard at hooker was another minor surprise and Gatland said Vunipola had been unlucky to have been pipped by Corbisiero for a place in the front row, which is completed by Welshman Adam Jones.

"Technically, Alex is probably a little bit sounder," Gatland said. "It will be a tough contest. There's no doubt Mako's been unlucky and will make a big impact for us from the bench."

Ireland's Jonny Sexton lines up at flyhalf in a halfback partnership with Welshman Mike Phillips, while fullback Leigh Halfpenny, who has converted 22 of 23 place kicks on tour, was the least surprising name on the teamsheet.

New Zealand-born Scotland winger Sean Maitland and England flyhalf Owen Farrell will also be hoping to make an impact from the bench after being named as backline cover.

"We think we've got the firepower to play some good rugby," Gatland said.

"We've come here to show the Australian public that we can play good rugby and I think we've done that."

Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny (Wales), 14-Alex Cuthbert (Wales), 13-Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland), 12-Jonathan Davies (Wales), 11-George North (Wales), 10-Jonathan Sexton (Ireland), 9-Mike Phillips (Wales), 8-Jamie Heaslip (Ireland), 7-Sam Warburton (Wales, captain), 6-Tom Croft (England), 5-Paul O'Connell (Ireland), 4-Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), 3-Adam Jones (Wales), 2-Tom Youngs (England), 1-Alex Corbisiero (England).

Replacements - 16-Richard Hibbard (Wales), 17-Mako Vunipola (England), 18-Dan Cole (England), 19-Geoff Parling (England), 20-Dan Lydiate (Wales), 21-Ben Youngs (England), 22-Owen Farrell (England), 23-Sean Maitland (Scotland).

