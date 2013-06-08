BRISBANE The British and Irish Lions lost a second prop in as many days when Welsh forward Gethin Jenkins was sent home from the tour of Australia because of a calf problem on Saturday.

Jenkins, who was on his third Lions tour, had missed the first two matches because of the injury but was named in the side to face the Queensland Reds at Lang Park on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was withdrawn from the team on Friday when the calf tightened up and on Saturday was sent home with fellow prop Cian Healy, who suffered ligament damage in last Wednesday's 69-17 victory over the Western Force.

"The expected time for recovery is at least three weeks and given the remaining duration of the tour we felt that Gethin should return home and continue his rehabilitation there," team doctor James Robson said.

England prop Alex Corbisiero arrived from England's tour of South America on Saturday to link up with the Lions squad as cover and will be joined by Ryan Grant, who was on tour with Scotland in South Africa.

"It was a long journey but I'm not complaining - I would do it again just to be here," Corbisiero.

"You never like to come in for anyone who is injured and I feel for Cian and Gethin but I just feel so privileged to be given this opportunity.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind afternoon meeting everyone and I'm looking forward to going to the game tonight and then getting down to training. I also want to wish England all the best against Argentina today."

