Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Hulking Welsh winger George North has been declared fit for the British and Irish Lions' first test against Australia, providing a welcome boost for the tourists after Tuesday's shock loss to the ACT Brumbies.
North, who was nursing a hamstring strain, passed a fitness test on Wednesday to make himself available for the first test at the Suncorp Stadium.
"I've never seen him in better shape and he's available for selection, which is a huge fillip for us," Lions assistant coach Rob Howley told reporters in Brisbane.
"It's a huge morale boost to have someone like George North available for us."
The return of the 110 kg winger could set the stage for a mouth-watering showdown with Wallabies' code-hopper Israel Folau, who is expected to make his test debut in the hosts' backline.
North's Welsh team mate Jamie Roberts, however, is unlikely to be fit having sustained a hamstring strain in the win over the Waratahs last weekend.
Roberts and Irish winger Tommy Bowe, who underwent surgery on a broken bone in his hand, were in contention for the second test, said Howley.
England centre Manu Tuilagi, nursing a shoulder injury, was "touch and go", he added.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.