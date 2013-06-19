British and Irish Lions player George North (top) is tackled by Corey Brown of the Western Force during their rugby union match in Perth June 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Hulking Welsh winger George North has been declared fit for the British and Irish Lions' first test against Australia, providing a welcome boost for the tourists after Tuesday's shock loss to the ACT Brumbies.

North, who was nursing a hamstring strain, passed a fitness test on Wednesday to make himself available for the first test at the Suncorp Stadium.

"I've never seen him in better shape and he's available for selection, which is a huge fillip for us," Lions assistant coach Rob Howley told reporters in Brisbane.

"It's a huge morale boost to have someone like George North available for us."

The return of the 110 kg winger could set the stage for a mouth-watering showdown with Wallabies' code-hopper Israel Folau, who is expected to make his test debut in the hosts' backline.

North's Welsh team mate Jamie Roberts, however, is unlikely to be fit having sustained a hamstring strain in the win over the Waratahs last weekend.

Roberts and Irish winger Tommy Bowe, who underwent surgery on a broken bone in his hand, were in contention for the second test, said Howley.

England centre Manu Tuilagi, nursing a shoulder injury, was "touch and go", he added.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Peter Rutherford)