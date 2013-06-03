PERTH Much has been made about the power and physicality that the British and Irish Lions have brought to Australia but centre Brian O'Driscoll warned brawn alone will not be enough to down the Wallabies.

The tourists have been labelled "big slabs of meat" by the Australian media due to the huge frames of the majority of their squad as they look to steam roll the Wallabies in the three tests starting with the opener on June 22 in Brisbane.

At 1.78 metres and 93 kilogrammes, the relatively slight O'Driscoll is a rare exception among the squad of 37 but his tenacious defence, ability to read the game and clever passing are vital commodities in a game obsessed with strength and size.

The 34-year-old former Ireland captain is embarking on his fourth Lions tour and, having faced the Wallabies 14 times in his career, is well placed to offer insight in how to seal a first series win for the Lions since 1997.

"When you play Australia and Australian teams you really have to try and out-think them a lot of the time," O'Driscoll told reporters in Perth on Monday.

"It's another factor to the game besides trying to outmuscle them and be more physical, you often have to be tactically quite astute both in attack and defensively."

O'Driscoll, capped 125 times by his country, gets his first taste of action on Wednesday when he skippers the tourists against the Western Force in Perth.

He is joined in the centres by Manu Tuilagi for the clash against Australia's weakest Super Rugby franchise but the skipper said the hulking Samoan-born Englishman had far more to his game than just being a crash-ball runner.

"It is a very exciting prospect playing with him," O'Driscoll said after the team was announced.

"He has got a really good range to his game and people see the strong ball carrier in him and the disruptive tackler when he makes contact, but he has an array of skills that probably don't get the credit he deserves so it is definitely an exciting feeling partnering him."

SUPERB PARTNERSHIP

O'Driscoll played in all three tests on the 2001 tour against the Wallabies, scoring a memorable try in the first when he jinked through from his own half to touchdown under the posts.

The 2005 skipper in New Zealand was forced home early by a nasty shoulder injury suffered when he was unceremoniously speared into the ground by All Black duo Keven Mealamu and Tana Umaga at the opening ruck in the first test.

He returned in 2009 to form a superb partnership with Welsh centre Jamie Roberts that caused South Africa problems but ultimately fell just short and the duo are considered the favourites to face the Wallabies in the tests later this month.

Roberts started the opening 59-8 win over the Barbarians in sweltering Hong Kong on Saturday with Wales outsider centre Jonathan Davies, O'Driscoll's rival for the 13 shirt, also playing well.

The Welsh duo have the advantage of already being adapted to the gameplan used by Lions and Wales coach Warren Gatland and O'Driscoll acknowledged their calibre.

"Reputations don't really count for anything when you look at the form of the centres in particular, I think we are very, very strong there," the Irishman said.

"I think the two boys played well on Saturday in difficult conditions and now the baton is passed on to myself and Manu to try and stake our claim and that is what we will be trying to do."

(Editing by Mark Meadows)