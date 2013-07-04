SYDNEY The controversial omission of Brian O'Driscoll from the British and Irish Lions side for Saturday's third and decisive test against Australia in Sydney was done for sound rugby reasons, according to coach Warren Gatland.

The axing of the Lions great from the matchday squad provoked outrage in Ireland on Wednesday, a fury not assuaged by Gatland, the Wales coach, including 10 players from the principality in his starting XV.

"You're making the decision with your head and not your heart," New Zealander Gatland told reporters in Noosa, Queensland.

"And then you realise what comes of making a decision like that, the peripheral stuff, not the rugby decision.

"It becomes a major story for 48 hours and it becomes a debate. But that's the process we've gone through.

"I can go back to the UK after this either saying 'did I make the decision because I believed it was the right decision?' or 'did I make the decision because it was the right political decision, or the one with sentiment?'

"I can honestly say it's the right rugby decision."

That decision was to reunite fit-again Jamie Roberts and his Wales centre partner Jonathan Davies with England's Manu Tuilagi providing cover from the bench.

Gatland was correct in his anticipation of a media storm surrounding his decision and it dominated the Lions news conference after they arrived in Sydney on Thursday evening.

Davies and Tuilagi said O'Driscoll, who made his Lions debut on the 2001 tour of Australia, had shown great professionalism in congratulating them on making the team.

"Of course I feel for him, left out of the last test," said Tuilagi.

"I spoke to him just after they announced the team. He said he was obviously pretty gutted that he's not involved (but) the team that's been announced is a quality team. The boys selected will do the job."

With the team having already lost former Lions captain Paul O'Connell and the 2013 tour skipper Sam Warburton to injury, much of the concern regarding O'Driscoll's omission surrounded the lack of experienced leadership in the side.

Wallabies coach Robbie Deans, who took his own gamble by recalling flanker and 2001 tour veteran George Smith to his side for the match, said Gatland had clearly decided the changed line-up would serve him better.

"Brian's a legend of the game and ... it would have been a fitting send-off for him, but he'll also have perspective," he said.

"From our perspective it's a little bit of experience gone and a little bit of excitement in terms of emotion, but those are decisions which aren't made lightly."

MANY LEADERS

Welsh lock Alun Wyn Jones will captain the Lions side and Tuilagi, while describing O'Driscoll as "a legend of a man", said there was no shortage of other leaders ready to stand up and be counted.

"With Jamie Roberts coming into the team - second Lions tour - players like him have a massive influence on the team in terms of leadership," he said. "There's also Geoff Parling and Tommy Bowe as well.

"For us, we just focus on the players we have on Saturday."

Davies, who played at inside centre with O'Driscoll on his outside in the first two tests, said he was looking forward to moving back into the number 13 shirt and felt no extra expectation because he took it from the Irishman.

"I wouldn't say extra pressure, I'm just grateful for the opportunity to play in such a big game," he told reporters.

"Brian, what he's achieved in the game, is one of the greats. I was very grateful to him for coming up and congratulating me.

"There's a lot of pressure on everyone, we're in last chance saloon now. We've got to win it."

