British and Irish Lions player Jonathan Davies (R) is reflected in a mirror as he answers questions from journalists during a media conference in Sydney July 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

British and Irish Lions player Jonathan Davies reacts as he answers questions from journalists during a media conference in Sydney July 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY The British and Irish Lions and Australia go into Saturday's decisive third test knowing that however titanic the struggle, however brilliant the rugby, history will remember only a series winner and loser.

Little has separated the sides in two intense and dramatic matches, the Lions winning by two points in the opener in Brisbane and the Wallabies by a single point in the second in Melbourne last week.

For the tourists the last 80 minutes of their five-week trip is a do-or-die chance to mark their 125th anniversary tour with a first series triumph since the 1997 visit to South Africa.

Recent history Down Under is on the side of the Wallabies, with the Lions in 1989 and the hosts in 2001 having ridden the momentum of second-test victories to clinch 2-1 comeback series wins.

Both coaches have rolled the dice in their final selections with contrasting results for two veterans of the 2001 campaign.

Lions centre Brian O'Driscoll has been axed while Wallabies flanker George Smith is recalled after four years in international retirement.

Visiting coach Warren Gatland, already without injured captain Sam Warburton and stalwart lock Paul O'Connell, has probably taken the bigger gamble by discarding Europe's best player over the last decade who also has four Lions tours worth of experience.

Instead, the New Zealander has put much of his faith in the players he has coached to Six Nations success for Wales and a Lions record-equalling 10 of them will take to the field at the start of Saturday's test.

Lock Alun Wyn Jones, passionate and powerful in equal parts, leads the side out while number eight Toby Faletau, hooker Richard Hibbard and battering ram centre Jamie Roberts add extra muscle.

Gatland's team, containing six changes, looks designed to overpower the Australians, not least among the centres where fit-again Roberts and Jonathan Davies have been reunited with England's hulking Manu Tuilagi waiting on the bench.

"It all comes down to Saturday, winner takes all," said Gatland. "We know we can leave nothing in the tank and that only a complete performance will get us across the line.

"Picking this team was not easy and ultimately with several players available after recovering from injury, the head overruled the heart in many selection decisions."

The Welsh success in the northern hemisphere has not been replicated against Australia, however, and the Wallabies have won the last eight meetings between the two countries.

GOLD SHIRT

The first of those eight wins, in Cardiff in 2009, was the last time Smith pulled on his country's gold shirt and his ability to take the step up to test match intensity after six weeks out injured could be a key factor.

Australia coach Robbie Deans has no doubt the 32-year-old Smith, who will be playing his 111th test, will manage it in some style and help secure the quick ball that backs like Israel Folau can thrive on.

"He's in better shape now than when he left," said Deans. "He's incredibly strong over the ball. Hard to move. Knows his way to the ball, knows the shortest route and is very effective."

Smith's inclusion was the only change to the Australia starting line-up, with loose forward Ben McCalman's inclusion to beef up the bench the other alteration in the 23.

If the first two tests are anything to go by, the kicking of Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny and Wallabies centre Christian Leali'ifano will play a major role.

So will the refereeing of France's Romain Poite who has something of a reputation for being a stickler at the scrum while allowing a free-for-all at the breakdown.

Most of all, though, it is likely to be the side that keep their calm best in the intensity of a high pressure match played in front of 80,000 fans at the Olympic Stadium that will write their names in the record books.

"This doesn't come around again," said Deans. "At the final whistle it's archived.

"It's important for the game, it's important for the nation and most importantly it's important to the individuals. They only get one crack at it."

Teams:

Australia: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Israel Folau, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Christian Leali'ifano, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-James O'Connor, 9-Will Genia, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-George Smith, 6-Ben Mowen, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Kane Douglas, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Benn Robinson

Replacements: 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-James Slipper, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Michael Hooper, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Jesse Mogg

Lions: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 3-Adam Jones, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Alex Corbisiero

Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Dan Cole, 19-Richie Gray, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Manu Tuilagi

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

