BRISBANE Ewen McKenzie thinks the determination of the British and Irish Lions to give every player a chance to make a bid for a test shirt just might give the Queensland Reds a small window of opportunity to claim a piece of history on Saturday.

McKenzie, who has transformed the Reds from Super Rugby strugglers to champions since taking over as coach, will send out a strong side at Lang Park with every intention of becoming the first Australian province to beat the tourists since 1971.

While the Lions ran in 17 tries in crushing victories in their first two tour matches against an incoherent Barbarians side and a weakened Western Force, the Reds have no intention of providing an extended practice session for the tourists.

"That's how we've prepared and that's how we think about the opportunity," the former test prop told a news conference

"I haven't been involved with Queensland once where we've gone out there to mitigate the score or come second. Doesn't mean we don't come second, but the mentality of not going out there to win the game doesn't exist."

McKenzie has already said he would be leaving the Reds at the end of the season and is widely expected to make a bid for the Wallabies job when Robbie Deans's contract is up at the end of the year.

The opportunity for his team to match the achievement of their Queensland predecessors 42 years ago and beat the Lions is something he had used to motivate his squad, he said.

"There's no doubt that I look for the one-off opportunities to do things other people haven't done and I put the pressure on and get the group excited about bits of history," he added.

"The Reds journey for the last four years has been about grabbing trinkets along the way. One-offs, firsts and things like that...

POTENTIAL WEAKNESSES

"When you look at the Lions, they're only here every 12 years, that's a great piece of history there that can be grabbed.

"And not many people have done it. In terms of a provincial team, we never hear the end of Munster beating the All Blacks, those sorts of things so there's bits and pieces you can grab.

"So if you're good enough on the night, sport's about things happening that aren't supposed to happen. So we're excited about the prospect of maybe proving a few people wrong."

While certain the Lions had not showed everything they had in their opening matches, McKenzie thinks the fact that everyone in the squad was being given a chance to prove themselves and the heavy travel schedule were potential weaknesses.

"There's some circumstances we can play around with there," he said.

"They need to go individually and show what they've got. There's a space there for us to put the pressure on, and that will be part of the plan."

McKenzie said there had been "a few tears" from players omitted when he had named his side and that he still had some tinge of regret that the seven Reds in the Wallabies squad, including captain James Horwill and scrum half Will Genia, were not allowed to play.

"Those decisions were made some time ago. In the ideal world, I can't say I haven't laid there and dreamt about putting together the best possible side I can to give it a crack," he said.

"I think it's a great window of opportunity this first Saturday of the tour to have a go."

