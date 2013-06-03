Wood double lifts Leeds to 3-1 win at Birmingham
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
PERTH British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team on Monday for Wednesday's match against Western Force at Subiaco Oval:
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Brian O'Driscoll (captain), 12-Manu Tuilagi, 11-George North, 10-Jonny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip; 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Tom Croft, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Alun Wyn-Jones, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healey.
Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Matt Stevens, 19-Geoff Parling, 20-Toby Faletau, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Sean Maitland.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.