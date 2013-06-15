England winger Christian Wade, who made his test debut in last weekend's win over Argentina, and centre Brad Barritt have been called up as injury replacements for the British and Irish Lions tour.

The Lions have concerns over Welsh winger George North, who has a tight hamstring, while centre Jamie Roberts suffered the same injury during Saturday's 47-17 win over the New South Wales Waratahs.

Wade, 22, will fly from Buenos Aires and is due to arrive in Australia on Monday, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement on Saturday.

"We're delighted for Christian," said England coach Stuart Lancaster. "He's been in excellent form, played really well on his test debut against Argentina last weekend and he goes with the best wishes of all the England players and management."

Wade will be replaced in the England side by the uncapped Jonny May for the second test against Argentina later on Saturday.

Barritt was left out of the squad for the tour of Argentina in order to rest.

England centre Billy Twelvetrees and prop Alex Corbisiero have already joined up with the Lions squad as injury cover.

