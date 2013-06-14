Dave Dennis of Australia's New South Wales Waratahs scores a try against New Zealand's Highlanders during their Super Rugby union match in Sydney June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

SYDNEY Versatile forward Dave Dennis will lead a New South Wales Waratahs side shorn of eight players on international duty for their tour match against the British and Irish Lions in Sydney on Saturday.

The Waratahs captain, capped 15 times for Australia, was belatedly released from the Wallabies training camp to be available for selection for the match at Sydney Football Stadium along with 14-test back Rob Horne.

Named at number eight for the Waratahs, but also able to cover the blindside flanker and lock positions, Dennis's inclusion would allow Australia coach Robbie Deans to gather intelligence on the Lions forwards, according to former Australia captain John Eales.

"There's no better way to spy than to infiltrate the opposition," Eales said in comments published on Friday by local media. "I've absolutely no doubt that direct contact with the Lions in games will be a help to the Wallabies.

"I'm sure there will be something to spy on in the deepest corners of rucks."

The 23-year-old Horne, who scored two of Australia's five tries in their 3-0 series whitewash of Wales last year, will line up at centre, with 63-cap Wallabies winger Drew Mitchell adding a further dash of class at fullback for the Sydney-based Super Rugby side.

Australian rugby has come under heavy criticism for fielding under-strength provincial teams against the Lions, with former coach Clive Woodward lashing out again after the tourists' 64-0 thrashing of the Combined Country side on Tuesday.

Apart from Dennis and Horne, two players from Australia's national sevens side in Bernard Foley and Matt Lucas were released from international duties to link up with the Waratahs.

Foley will line up at flyhalf and Lucas was named on the bench as a replacement back.

Although an apparent concession in response to the controversy over the under-strength teams, the players' release from their respective camps is unlikely to quell the grumbling entirely, with another clutch of test-capped Waratah players ruled out of the match due to injury.

Waratahs coach Michael Cheika has called up three players from the domestic Shute Shield competition to pad out the reserves, with two of them having played only one Super Rugby match each and the third uncapped in the southern hemisphere competition.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we want it to be something worth remembering," former Leinster coach Cheika told reporters in Sydney.

"We're going to go for it, we can't be looking for a glorious defeat. As a player, you want to say that you played in an international-level fixture and you made something of it."

The Waratahs, who defeated a near-full strength Western Force in their Super Rugby match in Perth on Sunday despite missing the majority of their starting side, will also boast up-and-coming prop Paddy Ryan.

Ryan made his test debut against France in the season-ending northern hemisphere tour last year and will start in the tighthead position.

Team:

15-Drew Mitchell, 14-Cam Crawford, 13-Rob Horne, 12-Tom Carter, 11-Peter Betham, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Brendan McKibbin, 8-Dave Dennis (captain), 7-Pat McCutcheon, 6-Jed Holloway, 5-Ollie Atkins, 4-Will Skelton, 3-Paddy Ryan, 2-John Ulugia, 1-Jeremy Tilse

Reserves: 16-Luke Holmes, 17-Richard Aho, 18-Sam Talakai, 19-Lopeti Timani, 20-AJ Gilbert, 21-Matt Lucas, 22-Ben Volavola, 23-Tom Kingston

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)