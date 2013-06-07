Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
Jonny Wilkinson has once again put his French club ahead of the British and Irish Lions after the former England flyhalf elected to have a groin operation that will sideline him for several weeks.
The 34-year-old, who kicked Toulon to the Heineken Cup and was named European player of the Year, had ruled himself out of the Lions squad due to club commitments but told coach Warren Gatland he would happily be on standby as an injury replacement for Jonny Sexton or Owen Farrell.
However, with the Lions' first test against the Wallabies just two weeks away, Wilkinson, who kicked the drop goal that won England the World Cup in 2003, told ESPN he needed the operation to get him ready for another marathon club season.
"I've just had a procedure on my groin, a little operation that will keep me out of action for a few weeks," Wilkinson said.
"I'd got to a stage where I wasn't able to train anymore and was going from game to game and was suffering on the field because of that. We've also just finished a 48-week season and now I'm looking forward to the other four weeks and trying to rest up so I can do it all again next season."
The Lions have cruised through their first two matches of the tour, hammering the Barbarians in Hong Kong and Super Rugby side Western Force in Perth, but Gatland would have hoped to have all his options open with injuries an inevitability on such an arduous tour.
The Lions play four more games before the first test against the Wallabies on June 22 in Brisbane. They play the Melbourne Rebels three days later before the second and third tests on June 25 and July 6.
