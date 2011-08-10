Captain John Smit (C) of South Africa's Springboks talks to his players after Zac Guildford (not shown) of New Zealand's All Blacks scored during their Tri-Nations rugby union match in Wellington July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

DURBAN Australia hooker Stephen Moore dismissed Wednesday any suggestion that his opposite number and Springbok captain John Smit was a spent force.

Smit, 33, the captain of the 2007 World Cup winning side, has come under increasing pressure with pundits and fans calling for Bismarck du Plessis to take his place.

But Moore, who is likely to line up against Smit in the Tri-Nations test in Durban Saturday, said Smit still had plenty to offer the Springboks.

"I've got a huge amount of respect for him. He has had a very long career and a very successful one, both with the Springboks and at Super Rugby level," Moore told reporters.

"I really admire him as a player and I always enjoy playing against him. He's a great competitor and a great leader for South Africa and it will be no different on the weekend."

Australia were beaten 30-14 loss by New Zealand last Saturday and Moore, who has played in 58 test matches for his country, believes it is imperative that the Wallabies up their game if they wish to win this year's Tri-Nations.

"To win at Eden Park you have to play really well and we didn't do that. We are pretty keen to get into it this week.

"This is a massive test for us. The Tri-Nations is a tough challenge week in week out especially if you are playing away from home and we will need to be at our best to win on Saturday."

South Africa, after sending a weakened squad on the overseas leg of their Tri-Nations tour, have bolstered their squad with 15 senior players who have returned from injury and Moore said he and his team mates expected a far stiffer challenge. The Wallabies won their opening match 39-20.

"They are really physical in the forward exchanges, particularly in the set-piece. They have some really good ball-carriers in their side while outside they have some good pace," he said.

"The two returning centres (Jean de Villiers and Jaque Fourie) are two world-class players and they will make a massive difference to the team and South Africa will look to them in attack."

Australia fullback Kurtley Beale echoed his team mate's sentiments but said that the Wallabies would be concentrating more on their game plan and less on what the Springboks may throw at them

"We want to turn things around really quickly. We will respect the Boks but then we have to go out and play our game. We will back ourselves and we have got some dangerous players in our team," said Beale.

