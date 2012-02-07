Wales lock Bradley Davies and Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris have both been cited for dangerous tackles during Sunday's Six Nations encounter.

Davies was sinbinned for a spear tackle on Donnacha Ryan and Wales coach Warren Gatland acknowledged that he should have earned a red card.

Ferris was also yellow-carded late on for a tip tackle on Ian Evans and the subsequent penalty was converted by Leigh Halfpenny, handing Wales a 23-21 win in their championship opener in Dublin.

"The players' hearings, before an independent Six Nations Disciplinary Committee, will be held on Wednesday in London," a tournament statement said on Tuesday.

"Law 10.4 (j) states: 'Lifting a player from the ground and dropping or driving that player into the ground whilst that player's feet are still off the ground such that the player's head and/or upper body come into contact with the ground is dangerous play'."

