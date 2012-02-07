Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
Wales lock Bradley Davies and Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris have both been cited for dangerous tackles during Sunday's Six Nations encounter.
Davies was sinbinned for a spear tackle on Donnacha Ryan and Wales coach Warren Gatland acknowledged that he should have earned a red card.
Ferris was also yellow-carded late on for a tip tackle on Ian Evans and the subsequent penalty was converted by Leigh Halfpenny, handing Wales a 23-21 win in their championship opener in Dublin.
"The players' hearings, before an independent Six Nations Disciplinary Committee, will be held on Wednesday in London," a tournament statement said on Tuesday.
"Law 10.4 (j) states: 'Lifting a player from the ground and dropping or driving that player into the ground whilst that player's feet are still off the ground such that the player's head and/or upper body come into contact with the ground is dangerous play'."
(Writing by Mark Meadows. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy said he has no regrets over rejecting a move to Arsenal during the close season despite the Premier League champions' recent struggles.