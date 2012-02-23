BAGSHOT, England England fans approaching Saturday's Twickenham game against Wales with trepidation would do well to spend time in the company of Owen Farrell, the nerveless 20-year-old who will pilot the fledging team from flyhalf for the first time.

Farrell, who won his first two caps at inside centre in the away Six Nations wins over Scotland and Italy, was given the playmaker reins after injury ruled out Charlie Hodgson, with fit-again Toby Flood, last season's first-choice, forced to settle for a place on the bench.

Inside Farrell, known as "Faz" by team mates almost in awe of his startling maturity, Lee Dickson will make his first international start at scrumhalf, as will number eight Ben Morgan - all three men winning only their third caps.

England's starting team boast just 182 caps between them, over 300 less than their rivals on Saturday, who start as bookmakers' favourites to complete their 20th triple crown.

Seven of England's XV are making their first Twickenham start while the Welsh bench boasts more caps than the home side's starting team.

Such a scenario might be enough to send a quiver of doubt through most players, but Farrell is firmly in the mould of his flyhalf forerunner Jonny Wilkinson when it comes to ice in the veins.

"You do get nervous but when you've got your job going through your head and you talk yourself into what you've got to do I don't think there's anything else to think about and you have to concentrate on what's in front of you," he said.

"I've always had it but I've worked hard to learn as much as I can. You learn the system and watch the games so you earn the right to talk to other people - not boss them but try to lead them.

"I've always been pretty loud and try to bring as much energy as I came to the game."

It should come as no surprise really as Farrell is the son of former dual code international Andy, now assistant coach to Lancaster and another who was controlling the Wigan and Britain rugby league teams as a teenager.

Farrell junior established himself as first-choice flyhalf for Saracens last year, when he steered them to the Premiership title in front of a full house at Twickenham.

He has spent more time in the centres since the arrival of Hodgson at his club but, unsurprisingly, is completely unfazed about switching back.

"I feel very comfortable; I've been changing in with Charlie for a bit now in case anything happens in a game and I've probably played seven games at 10 for Saracens this season," he said.

"The way I play at 12 I think I can be very much a second flyhalf in the team anyway.

"I've always wanted to work the game out and be a person who guides the team. You do have some responsibility at 10 but you have some unbelievable players around you to help you through it."

In his two internationals Farrell has barely put a foot wrong defensively and landed important goalkicks but there has been precious little in the way of attack, an area where Lancaster, like most of his predecessors, has work to do.

He has acted in that regard by recalling Manu Tuilagi, the one English back to consistently break the line in recent years, with tough-tackling Brad Barritt, Farrell's Saracens team mate, switched to inside centre.

"They (Wales) have some hugely physical backs but in Manu and Brad we have some physicality of our own," Lancaster said.

Farrell agreed. "If there was a midfield you were going to play with, it's this," he said. "They are really destructive players and hopefully it will work really well.

"With Manu you can be as prepared as you want to but sometimes you're not going to stop him - they have some powerful centres too so it will be a good battle.

"We're all looking forward to it. Twickenham is a great place to play rugby - I saw my dad there when he got his first cap - and I can't wait to get out there."

