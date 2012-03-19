Ronaldo, Manchester United top Chinese internet tables
Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the most influential soccer player online in China, while Manchester United are the most dominant club, according to a report.
LONDON England hooker Dylan Hartley has been cited for an alleged biting incident during Saturday's Six Nations victory over Ireland, a statement from the tournament organisers said on Monday.
Hartley was cited under the law regarding "acts contrary to good sportsmanship", for allegedly biting the finger of an opponent in the 23rd minute of the first half.
"The player's hearing will be held by an independent Six Nations Disciplinary Committee, at a date to be confirmed," the statement added.
The offence carries a minimum suspension of 12 weeks and 24 weeks or more at the top end of the International Rugby Board (IRB) sanction table.
Hartley, 25, served a six-month ban in 2007 for eye-gouging.
England won the match at Twickenham 30-9 to finish second in the Six Nations championship behind Wales.
PUNE, India Australia paceman Mitchell Starc ripped the heart out of India's top order with two wickets in three balls to help reduce the hosts to 70 for three at lunch on the second day of the opening test on Friday.
World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.