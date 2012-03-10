England's Matt Stevens (3rd L) and Dylan Hartley (3rd R) practise during their Captain's run at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis near Paris March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

England's Lee Dickson (2nd R) and his teammates practise during their Captain's run at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis near Paris March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Gloucester wing Charlie Sharples has replaced the injured David Strettle in the England team to face France in the Six Nations championship at the Stade de France on Sunday, a team spokesman said on Saturday.

Strettle has been ruled out of the game because of chest pains following a sternum injury he picked up against Italy in Rome.

"It's been a whirlwind 24 hours. I was back in Gloucester and had a call. I got the call to fly out yesterday," Sharples told reporters at the team's hotel in the outskirts of Paris.

"I didn't officially find out until this morning. It's a great opportunity for me even if, obviously, you never wish injury for anyone. It's terrible for Dave."

(Reporting by Mathieu Baratas; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)