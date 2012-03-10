PARIS Gloucester wing Charlie Sharples has replaced the injured David Strettle in the England team to face France in the Six Nations championship at the Stade de France on Sunday, a team spokesman said on Saturday.
Strettle has been ruled out of the game because of chest pains following a sternum injury he picked up against Italy in Rome.
"It's been a whirlwind 24 hours. I was back in Gloucester and had a call. I got the call to fly out yesterday," Sharples told reporters at the team's hotel in the outskirts of Paris.
"I didn't officially find out until this morning. It's a great opportunity for me even if, obviously, you never wish injury for anyone. It's terrible for Dave."
