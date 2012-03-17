Ireland's Keith Earls and Gordon D'Arcy tackle England's Manu Tuilagi during their Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium in London March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

England's Manu Tuilagi (L) tackles Ireland's Gordon D'Arcy during their Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium in London, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON England's rugby heritage is built on the power of their forwards and Twickenham was in seventh heaven on Saturday as the English scrum utterly crushed their Irish opponents to set up a convincing 30-9 victory in their final Six Nations match.

For all the demands for running rugby and quick ball, the base appeal of the scrum remains at the heart of the game and when one side takes total command, as England did in remarkable fashion, it means there can only be one outcome.

England led 9-6 after a scrappy first half but when Ireland lost prop Mike Ross with a rib injury just before the break the game swung dramatically in England's favour.

The home side had already won two scrums against the head, a rarity in the modern game, and they immediately realised that replacement tighthead Tom Court was the weak link.

In scrum after scrum England forced Ireland down and back before Welsh referee Nigel Owens ran out of patience and awarded a penalty try after 58 minutes.

From then on, at every opportunity, England opted for a scrum and proceeded to treat their opponents as if they were a schoolboy team.

It was all the more remarkable for this being largely the same Irish pack, although missing the key presence of lock Paul O'Connell, which embarrassed the Australian scrum in their World Cup pool stage game six months ago.

At almost every engagement they went backwards, leading to points from penalties kicked by Owen Farrell and a second try by replacement scrumhalf Ben Youngs with a tap and go.

The home fans revelled in the St Patrick's Day massacre, roaring with approval as England steamrollered a team that had beaten them in seven of their previous eight Six Nations encounters.

As the clock ticked down on England's fourth championship win the contest had become almost laughable in its inequality and the final whistle brought blessed relief for the battered visitors.

Probably the proudest man in the stadium was scrum coach Graham Rowntree, the only coaching survivor from England's troubled World Cup campaign.

"You have to remember that half that pack today debuted in Scotland (England's first Six Nations game this season)," he said.

"They've driven everything with their passion and energy. I'm so proud of them and that makes the World Cup a distant memory.

"Is this revenge for a year ago (when Ireland ended England's grand slam hopes with a convincing Dublin victory)? Well they certainly put that right and that front row are developing nicely and it was a fantastic team effort."

Ireland captain Rory Best had a close up look at the problems from his hooker position.

"There's no hiding from it; from the first scrum they were ahead of us and they didn't let us breathe for the rest of the game," he said.

"The scrum is something we pride ourselves on. We're happy to take our pats on the back when it goes well so we have to take responsibility when it goes wrong."

Ireland coach Declan Kidney accepted his squad had been exposed.

"Mike (Ross) had a crick in his neck after the first scrum, he kept on for half an hour but the balance probably went after that," he said.

"We don't have guys with huge tight head experience playing in Ireland at the moment so we'll have to look at that."

England's interim coach Stuart Lancaster could not have done any more in his bid to become the permanent successor to Martin Johnson as he chalked up his fourth win in five games with the only defeat being a last-gasp reverse to grand slam champions Wales.

"I'm so proud of the players and the most pleasing thing is that we've been able to see the improvement," said Lancaster, who appears to be in a straight fight with former South Africa and Italy coach Nick Mallett for the permanent job.

"I'm sure the English fans enjoyed the scrummaging fest and the control we had on our game today.

"Through the championship we've probably exceeded most people's expectations but we know we have a great group of players and had confidence we could get the best out of them.

"From when we first got together I think the message of what it means to play for England has got through.

"It's been a great journey and that second half was a complete performance."

