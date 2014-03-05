LONDON England have named flanker Tom Johnson in their 23-man squad to face Wales in the Six Nations Championship on Sunday.

Injured number eight Billy Vunipola will be replaced in the starting lineup by Ben Morgan, the Rugby Football Union said in a news release on Wednesday, with Johnson added to the replacements bench in the only change from the players that beat Ireland 13-10 in the last match.

Centre Manu Tuilagi will not face Wales despite returning to the England fold after recovering from injury.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)