Alli's knack for surprises impresses Pochettino
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
LONDON England have named flanker Tom Johnson in their 23-man squad to face Wales in the Six Nations Championship on Sunday.
Injured number eight Billy Vunipola will be replaced in the starting lineup by Ben Morgan, the Rugby Football Union said in a news release on Wednesday, with Johnson added to the replacements bench in the only change from the players that beat Ireland 13-10 in the last match.
Centre Manu Tuilagi will not face Wales despite returning to the England fold after recovering from injury.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.
England's first defeat in 16 months against a depleted Ireland side on Saturday was a "reality check", captain Dylan Hartley has said.