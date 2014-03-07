England coach Stuart Lancaster (2nd L) attends their Captain's run at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis near Paris March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON An England team with one British and Irish Lion in their ranks take on a Welsh side containing 12 on Sunday with an interest in the Six Nations title, a Triple Crown, revenge for Cardiff and the chance to gain a World Cup edge all at stake.

England coach Stuart Lancaster named his expected team on Friday, with number eight Ben Morgan starting in place of the injured Billy Vunipola as the only change from the team who beat Ireland 13-10 two weeks ago.

Flyhalf Owen Farrell is the solitary Lion in the side, whereas Wales, coached by Lions head coach Warren Gatland, have a dozen of the men who completed a series victory over Australia last year.

Lancaster, however, has never been one to look back and was focusing on the positives after losing Vunipola, a destructive ball-carrying force in the opening three games but ruled out of the rest of the tournament with ankle ligament damage.

"Ben has made an impact off the bench in the previous games. He has been pushing hard for the number eight shirt and now gets his opportunity so we are looking forward to seeing him from the start," Lancaster said in a statement.

"Tom Johnson has been outstanding for Exeter Chiefs and gives us options off the bench as he has played in all three back row positions for his club."

Morgan, who has been a mobile and effective replacement in his last six games, will start for the first time since he played in both test victories in Argentina in June.

Two-times defending champions Wales, England, Ireland and France all have four points after winning two and losing one of their first three games.

Wales are seeking to become the first team to win the title outright three years in a row while England are looking for only their second championship in 11 years. Defeat for either side on Sunday would almost certainly end their chances

POINT TO PROVE

The Triple Crown is also stake on Sunday but while 30 years ago that honour would be at the forefront of both teams' minds, these days in barely gets a mention.

Of far greater importance is the fact that the teams will meet again at the same venue in the pool stages of the 2015 World Cup and with Australia in the same group, defeat for either side could prevent them reaching the quarter-finals.

England, too, have a point to prove after being humiliated 30-3 a year ago, having travelled to Cardiff targeting a grand slam.

Only six of their team on Sunday started that match while 11 Welshmen retain their jerseys.

That was the third success English defeat to the Welsh and they failed to score a try in any of them. Along with South Africa, they are the only top level country Lancaster has failed to beat in his two-and-a-bit years in charge.

Some impressive performances since then have convinced Lancaster that his team, despite a shortage of caps, is tougher mentally than in Cardiff when they were overwhelmed by the Millennium Stadium atmosphere and the ferocity of the Welsh attack.

Home advantage certainly gave England a lift against Ireland and the stadium should be rocking for Sunday's 1500 GMT kick off.

"We can't wait to play at home again," Lancaster said.

"The players have said that the atmosphere at Twickenham for the Ireland game was the best they had experienced and I am sure it will be the same again on Sunday.

"It definitely gives us an extra lift and that's what we want against another experienced, high quality side."

Gatland, however, remains unconvinced.

"All the talk is that the (England) boys have turned into men, that they have learnt some pretty harsh lessons from last year, that they have grown up," he said this week after naming an extraordinarily experienced team boasting almost 1,000 caps.

"Time will tell, won't it? We'll see on Sunday."

England: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Luther Burrell, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Jonny May, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Danny Care; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-David Wilson, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Henry Thomas, 19-Dave Attwood, 20-Tom Johnson, 21-Lee Dickson, 22-George Ford, 23-Alex Goode

(Editing by John O'Brien)