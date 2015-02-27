England's Jack Nowell (L) evades a tackle from Ireland's Jonathan Sexton during their Six Nations Championship rugby union match at Twickenham in London February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Exeter wing Jack Nowell will make his first England appearance for a year after being named on Friday to replace Jonny May in the team to face Ireland in what is shaping up to be a potential Six Nations decider in Dublin on Sunday.

The slippery 21-year-old played in every match of last season's tournament, making his international debut in the opener against France, but has not been involved since after suffering bad knee and shoulder injuries.

However, his security under the high ball allied to some below-par defending by May in England's opening wins over Wales and Italy persuaded coach Stuart Lancaster to make the switch in one of two changes to the team that started both games.

Alex Goode starts at fullback in place of Mike Brown, who was ruled out after still feeling the effects of being knocked out at Twickenham two weeks ago.

Prop Henry Thomas replaces Kieran Brookes on the bench in England's only other change to the match-day 23 that beat Italy 47-17.

"We've made minimal changes as we felt the squad have performed well in the first two games," Lancaster told the RFU website.

"Alex is in good form for Saracens and has been training well over the last few weeks, as has Jack, who is also playing well for Exeter.

"Both have been pushing hard for selection and I am sure will seize their chance against a high quality Ireland side."

England and Ireland have both won their opening two games and the victor on Sunday will be hot favourites to go on to take the title.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; additional reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)