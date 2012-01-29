England have added Thomas Waldrom and Matt Banahan to their squad before next weekend's Six Nations opener against Scotland, the Rugby Football Union said Sunday.

Leicester forward Waldrom and Bath back Banahan, who played for the second-string Saxons Saturday, come in for Luke Narraway and Henry Trinder, who have calf and ankle injuries respectively.

England's caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster, who will name his team later in the week, will also be without Toby Flood (knee), Courtney Lawes (knee), Manu Tuilagi (calf) and Tom Wood (foot) for Saturday's match at Murrayfield.

