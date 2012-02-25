England's David Strettle (L) fails to score a try in the final minute as he is tackled by Jonathan Davies during their Six Nations rugby union match at Twickenham Stadium, London, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Wales departed the World Cup with their reputation enhanced despite doubts over their ability to close out tight matches but Saturday's late Triple Crown-clinching victory over England proved for the second time in the championship that they have found a way to win the close ones.

Three weeks ago a last-gasp Leigh Halfpenny penalty secured victory over Ireland in Dublin and on Saturday, with Twickenham roaring England forward at 12-12 with five minutes to go, replacement centre Scott Williams stole the ball from Courtney Lawes on the halfway line, kicked ahead and scooped up the ball to score the only try of the match and seal a 19-12 win.

Wales have Italy at home next and, assuming they bag that one, will face France in a potential championship and possibly grand slam decider on the final day of the championship on March 17.

Saturday's victory was only their second in 14 attempts at Twickenham spanning 22 years and though they were by no means dominant against an inexperienced England team who showed encouraging signs of progress it was a massively important one.

"They had the chance to create history today and they've done that," coach Warren Gatland told reporters after his team clinched their 20th grand slam and the first to be won at Twickenham. "This is a team that's going to be pretty special over the next few years."

However, the New Zealander, who led Wales to the semi-finals of the World Cup last year where they were edged out by France, was not about to start predicting a third grand slam in eight seasons. "Italy is a potential banana skin if you start thinking about France, but we've got to be confident of beating Italy at home," he said.

Captain Sam Warburton was also reluctant to talk about a grand slam. "I'm not going to jinx myself and say it," he said.

"We didn't play well at all today. We knew England are a quality outfit and that was one hell of a test match so to get the Triple Crown is unbelievable."

Wales dominated in the early stages but could not turn it into points and found themselves trailing midway through the second half.

England's defence, which had already shown its credentials in the wins over Scotland and Italy, kept them at bay, and the winning try was very welcome for Williams after he had butchered a glorious opportunity 10 minutes earlier.

"That try made up for it," said Gatland after Williams had ignored a two-man overlap and been hauled down.

"He wasn't very happy with himself about that. But we work at every training session on ripping the ball - he did it to Courtney and it's nice to see that come off and change the game."

Despite the defeat, England can take a lot of positives from the game, which featured seven players making their first start at Twickenham.

The return of Manu Tuilagi for the first time since the World Cup added some attacking devil to the backline, where 20-year-old Owen Farrell, in his first start at flyhalf, looked assured.

After a sticky opening 20 minutes, when they were forced to defend for their lives, England's fledgling team grew into the game and looked on course for victory as they led 12-6 in the second half.

"It's a game of small margins," said interim coach Stuart Lancaster. "We made mistakes but we'll learn from them. We didn't really capitalise on our periods of momentum."

Despite the defeat, England fans heading off into the Twickenham night will at least have some positives to talk about after years of stodgy performances.

An away game against France next up will provide another tough test but there is a real feeling that the young side Lancaster has selected are on the right path.

