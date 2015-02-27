LONDON England coach Stuart Lancaster on Friday named the following team to play Ireland in the Six Nations championship in Dublin on Sunday (15.00 GMT):
England: 15-Alex Goode, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Luther Burrell, 11-Jack Nowell, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-George Kruis, 4-Dave Attwood, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler
Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Henry Thomas, 19-Nick Easter, 20-Tom Croft, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Danny Cipriani, 23-Billy Twelvetrees.
(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Michael Hann)