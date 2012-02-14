Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
PARIS Ireland are "disappointed" their Six Nations match in France, called off last Saturday because of a frozen pitch, has been rearranged for March 4.
"While understanding the difficulties a postponed game brings ... the IRFU had proposed to the Six Nations the preferred alternate date for the game would be Saturday March 3 with an afternoon kickoff," the Irish Rugby Football Union said in a statement on Tuesday.
"This was based on providing the Ireland team, who will be travelling for a second time to Paris, with a seven-day turnaround between (all) its remaining four fixtures in the tournament as well as providing any supporters wishing to attend the rescheduled game with an appropriate window of travel.
"Both proposed dates were discussed by the Six Nations council but the decision was taken by the majority of the council to proceed with the date of March 4 (at 10 a.m. British time)."
The IRFU added the French Federation (FFR) has agreed to reimburse Irish fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled game.
The FFR and the Six Nations committee also disagreed over the date, with the FFR preferring a postponement until next season because of fixture congestion in its domestic league next month.
"It (March 4) is a proposal that comes from the Six Nations committee and from the broadcasters," Jacky Laurans, the French representative on the Six Nations committee, told reporters.
LONDON Liberty Media wants to steer Formula One towards a "better place" but there are no quick fixes for the sport's evident problems, newly-appointed motorsport head Ross Brawn has said ahead of talks with teams.
BUDAPEST Budapest edged closer on Friday to a possible withdrawal of its bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games, dealing a potential further blow to global organisers' attempts to find a city to host the event following a number of pullouts.