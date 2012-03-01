Scotland's Nick De Luca tackles France's Wesley Fofana (front) during their Six Nations rugby union match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

MARCOUSSIS, France France center Wesley Fofana has been dubbed Wesley Snipes by his team mates after the American action movie actor and martial arts enthusiast following a dramatic slimming regime.

In the past 18 months, Fofana has reduced his weight from 102 kgs to 94 kgs and his body fat from 21 percent to eight percent.

"He's made incredible efforts to adjust," Clermont team mate and fellow-center Aurelien Rougerie told reporters Thursday.

"Four years ago, he was not the player he is now. He was podgy when he arrived, now he's Wesley Snipes."

France fitness coach Julien Deloire said Fofana had improved a lot physically.

"And he can be even better," Deloire said. "He's getting there but he knows he's not arrived yet."

(Reporting by Mathieu Baratas, Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)