Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
PARIS Hooker Guilhem Guirado has been called up to the France squad for next weekend's Six Nations match in Scotland after Dimitri Szarzewksi was ruled out with an ankle injury, the French Federation (FFR) said on Sunday.
Guirado, 27, won the last of his 18 international caps in June last year during a test in New Zealand.
France will be without their two first-choice hookers after Szarzewski injured his ankle in a French Top 14 match with his club Racing Metro on Saturday.
Benjamin Kayser was already sidelined for six weeks when he picked up a knee problem last month.
France are tied with holders Wales, Ireland and England on four points after three rounds of matches. They visit Scotland, fifth in the table with one victory, on Saturday.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Toby Davis)
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).