France's rugby team players Guilhem Guirado (L) and Francois Trinh-Duc (R) arrive for a training session at the Rugby Union National Centre in Marcoussis, south of Paris, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Hooker Guilhem Guirado has been called up to the France squad for next weekend's Six Nations match in Scotland after Dimitri Szarzewksi was ruled out with an ankle injury, the French Federation (FFR) said on Sunday.

Guirado, 27, won the last of his 18 international caps in June last year during a test in New Zealand.

France will be without their two first-choice hookers after Szarzewski injured his ankle in a French Top 14 match with his club Racing Metro on Saturday.

Benjamin Kayser was already sidelined for six weeks when he picked up a knee problem last month.

France are tied with holders Wales, Ireland and England on four points after three rounds of matches. They visit Scotland, fifth in the table with one victory, on Saturday.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Toby Davis)